UAE names technocrat to lead upcoming UN COP28 climate talks

The Emirates' state-run WAM news agency made the announcement.

“This will be a critical year in a critical decade for climate action," WAM quoted al-Jaber as saying. “The UAE is approaching COP28 with a strong sense of responsibility and the highest possible level of ambition.”

He added: “We will bring a pragmatic, realistic and solutions-oriented approach that delivers transformative progress for climate and for low-carbon economic growth.”

Each year, the country hosting the U.N. negotiations known as the Conference of the Parties — where COP gets its name — nominate a person to chair the talks. Hosts typically pick a veteran diplomat as the talks can be incredibly difficult to steer between competing nations and their interests. The nominee's position as “COP president” is confirmed by delegates at the start of the talks, usually without objections.

The caliber of COP presidents has varied over the years. Observers widely saw Britain's Alok Sharma as energetic and committed to achieving an ambitious result. Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry faced criticism by some participants for the chaotic and at times non-transparent way he presided over last year's meeting.

Al-Jaber's planned role as president would see the technocrat firmly in the world's spotlight for the first time. While not a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling Al Nahyan family, he's become crucial in running the Emirates' energy policies.

