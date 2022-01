UAE intercepts Yemen missile as Israeli president visits

Already, the country's top prosecutor has threatened that people who film or post images of such an incident would face criminal charges in the UAE, an autocratic federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula. That makes reporting on such incidents even more complicated for journalists.

In the absence of those videos, the Emirati Defense Ministry released black-and-white footage it described as showing the destruction of a ballistic missile launcher in Yemen's al-Jawf province some 30 minutes after the attack. Another attack last week saw a similar strike launched on al-Jawf in the minutes after, leading analysts to suggest the Emiratis may be receiving intelligence assistance from the West for its strikes.

Al-Jawf is some 1,350 kilometers (840 miles) southwest of Abu Dhabi.

Houthi military spokesman Yehia Sarei wrote on Twitter that the rebels would make an announcement about an attack in the coming hours that reached into “the depths of the UAE." He did not elaborate and there was nothing immediately reported on the Houthis' Al-Masirah satellite news channel.

Herzog, Israel's ceremonial president in its parliamentary democracy, is in the country on a state visit. The ceremonial leader met Sunday with Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“I wish to emphasize that we completely support your security requirements and we condemn in all forms and language any attack on your sovereignty,” Herzog told Sheikh Mohammed, according to his office.

Herzog's office told The Associated Press early Monday that the trip was “expected to continue as planned” when asked about the missile interception. It did not elaborate. Herzog was scheduled to visit Dubai's Expo 2020 world's fair Monday, which the Houthis had previously threatened to target.

Last week, a similar attack saw both Emirati and U.S. forces fire interceptor missiles to bring down down a Houthi attack as the missiles came near Al-Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, which hosts some 2,000 American troops. The U.S. military did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The week before that saw a Houthi drone-and-missile attack strike an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot, killing three people and wounding six others. Another attack targeted Abu Dhabi International Airport, though damage wasn't seen in satellite photos analyzed by AP. That attack came as South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited the Emirates.

The attacks have helped propel benchmark Brent crude oil prices above $90 a barrel, further squeezing a global economy grappling with inflation in the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the UAE has largely withdrawn its own forces from Yemen, it is still actively engaged in the conflict. It supports militias fighting the Houthis, who seized Yemen's capital, Sanaa, in September 2014.

The missile attacks targeting the UAE come as the Houthis face pressure and are suffering heavy losses on the battlefield. Yemeni government forces, allied and backed by the UAE, have pushed back the rebels in key provinces. Aided by the Emirati-backed Giants Brigades, the government forces took back the province of Shabwa earlier this month in a blow to Houthi efforts to complete their control of the entire northern half of Yemen.

While Emirati troops have been killed over the course of the conflict, until this month the war hadn't directly affected daily life in the wider UAE, a country with a vast foreign workforce.

___

Associated Press writer Isabel Debre in Dubai contributed to this report.

Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Caption President Isaac Herzog, walks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left, as they review an honor guard, at the royal palace, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP) Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Caption President Isaac Herzog, walks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left, as they review an honor guard, at the royal palace, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP) Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Credit: Amos Ben Gershom

Caption In this photo provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, center, and First Lady Michal Herzog are received by UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP) Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Caption In this photo provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, center, and First Lady Michal Herzog are received by UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP) Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Credit: Amos Ben Gershom

Caption In this photo provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, right, and First Lady Michal Herzog are received by UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP) Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Caption In this photo provided by the Israeli Government Press Office, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, right, and First Lady Michal Herzog are received by UAE Foreign Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP) Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Credit: Amos Ben Gershom

Caption President Isaac Herzog, left, meets with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP) Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Caption President Isaac Herzog, left, meets with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP) Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Credit: Amos Ben Gershom

Caption President Isaac Herzog, walks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left, as he arrives at the royal palace, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP) Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Caption President Isaac Herzog, walks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, left, as he arrives at the royal palace, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Israel's president arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday in the first official visit by the country's head of state, the latest sign of deepening ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the region. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via AP) Credit: Amos Ben Gershom Credit: Amos Ben Gershom