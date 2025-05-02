Tyrese Haliburton's father will not attend his son's Pacers games for the foreseeable future

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — John Halliburton, the father of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton, will not be attending any of his son’s games for the foreseeable future.
The Pacers announcement Friday comes after John Haliburton ran onto the court and confronted two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo after Tyrese Haliburton made the winning layup with 1.3 seconds left in overtime to eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks 4-1.
Pacers officials met with John Haliburton in the aftermath of the incident.
