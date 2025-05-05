Tyrese Haliburton ignites closing run for Pacers, who stun Cavs 121-112 in Game 1 of East semis

Andrew Nembhard added 23 points and made five 3-pointers for the fourth-seeded Pacers, who finished 19 of 36 beyond the arc. Cleveland, which was second in the NBA during the regular season with 15.9 3s per game, was 9 of 38.

Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 33 points and broke Michael Jordan's NBA playoff record with his eighth straight game of at least 30 points in a series opener.

Evan Mobley added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who trailed most of the game, took the lead in the fourth and then couldn't close it out.

Indiana had a 12-point lead in the third before Cleveland rallied. The Cavs went ahead 102-101 on a free throw by Strus before Haliburton's 3 ignited a 15-4 run.

All five Indiana starters scored in double figures. Aaron Nesmith and Pascal Siakam had 17 points apiece.

Game 2 is Tuesday night in Cleveland.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP