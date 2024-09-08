Tyreek Hill is briefly detained for a traffic violation ahead of Dolphins' season opener

Hill has since been released and is preparing to play against the Jaguars, said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

In a statement, the Dolphins said Hill safely arrived at the stadium.

"This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police," the team said in a statement. “He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely arrived to the stadium and will be available for today’s game.”

