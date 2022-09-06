Typhoon leaves 20,000 homes without power in South Korea

The storm dumped more than 94 centimeters (37 inches) of rain in the central part of Jeju since Sunday, where winds once reached a maximum speed of 155 kph (96 mph).
The Safety Ministry said more than 3,400 people in the southern regions were forced to evacuate from their homes because of safety concerns and that officials were advising or ordering 14,000 more people to evacuate. At least five homes and buildings were flooded or destroyed, and scores of roads were damaged.
More than 600 schools nationwide were closed or converted to online classes. More than 250 flights and 70 ferry services were grounded while more than 66,000 fishing boats evacuated to ports. Workers as of 6 a.m. managed to restore electricity to 2,795 of the 20,334 households that were knocked out of power.
Waves hit the coast of a port on Jeju Island, South Korea, as Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the Korean Peninsula on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour, putting the nation on alert for its worst storm in decades. (Han Sang-kyun/Yonhap via AP)
The windows of a cafe are taped up in Busan, South Korea, as Typhoon Hinnamnor approaches the Korean Peninsula on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 170 kilometers (105 miles) per hour, putting the nation on alert for its worst storm in decades. (Son Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP)
Jeju Air's mechanics tie up a plane on the tarmac as Typhoon Hinnamnor moves toward the Korean Peninsula at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the country's southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 290 kilometers (180 miles) per hour, the strongest storm in decades. (Korea Pool/Yonhap via AP)
People walk in the rain as Typhoon Hinnamnor moves toward the Korean Peninsula in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the country's southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 290 kilometers (180 miles) per hour, the strongest storm in decades. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A worker checks facilities at a square as Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward the Korean Peninsula in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the country's southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 290 kilometers (180 miles) per hour, the strongest storm in decades. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Workers check drainage hole at a square as Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward the Korean Peninsula in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Hundreds of flights were grounded and more than 200 people evacuated in South Korea on Monday as Typhoon Hinnamnor approached the country's southern region with heavy rains and winds of up to 290 kilometers (180 miles) per hour, the strongest storm in decades. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
An electronic signboard shows canceled flights as Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward the Korean Peninsula at Jeju International Airport on Jeju Island, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Byun Ji-chul/Yonhap via AP)
Fishing boats are anchored at a port as Typhoon Hinnamnor travels toward the Korean Peninsula in Pohang, South Korea, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. The typhoon, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains.(Son Dae-sung/Yonhap via AP)
This Sunday, Sept, 4, 2022 image released by NASA shows a composite image of Typhoon Hinnamnor, lower left, moving gradually northward into the East China Sea. Cities in eastern China suspended ferry services and classes and flights were canceled in Japan on Sunday as Typhoon Hinnamnor, the strongest global storm this year, blew its way past Taiwan and the Koreas with fierce winds and heavy rains. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)
