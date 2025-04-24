Tyler Seguin scores in OT as Stars withstand late double-minor penalty to beat Avalanche 2-1

Tyler Seguin scored at 5:31 of overtime after Dallas killed a late double-minor penalty, and the Stars beat Colorado 2-1 in Game 3 on Wednesday night in a game that featured the return of Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog
Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin, front center, celebrates after scoring the winning goal with defenseman Thomas Harley, front right, as Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas, front left, and defenseman Cale Makar look on in overtime of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin, front center, celebrates after scoring the winning goal with defenseman Thomas Harley, front right, as Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas, front left, and defenseman Cale Makar look on in overtime of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Nation & World
By PAT GRAHAM – Associated Press
Updated 43 minutes ago
X

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored at 5:31 of overtime after Dallas killed a late double-minor penalty, and the Stars beat Colorado 2-1 in Game 3 on Wednesday night in a contest that featured the return of Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog.

Dallas took a 2-1 lead in the first-round series with its second straight overtime victory. The Stars have led for only 1:02 in regulation so far.

Game 4 is Saturday night in Denver.

Seguin knocked the puck past Mackenzie Blackwood off a feed from Mason Marchment. It was Marchment who was sent off for four minutes in the final minute of regulation for a high-stick that caught Brock Nelson in the face.

“We did a lot of really good things,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "Our penalty killing has been one of the best in the league the last three years. We felt confident into the overtime that we could get the job done. And if we did, I think there was a good feeling that we were going to win the game.

"Knowing Mason and how he was feeling about that penalty, you couldn’t have written a better script for how it ended."

Seguin had his second career OT playoff goal. His first was in 2012 with Boston.

“Good feeling,” Seguin said. “There’s so much more tonight than that goal. It’s the penalty kill, it's the details of the game of what the guys did. ... I was just the beneficiary of it. Collectively, just a great road win by the guys.”

Stars defenseman Esa Lindell made a key play in overtime when he deflected a shot by Artturi Lehkonen down low.

Jamie Benn tied it midway through the third period for Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 27 shots.

Valeri Nichushkin scored in the first period for Colorado, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves.

The late score spoiled the return of Landeskog, who was greeted with cheers and chants by the amped-up crowd in his first NHL appearance since June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to capture the Stanley Cup. Landeskog has been sidelined because of a chronically injured right knee.

It was some 1,032 days since his last Avalanche game. He became the fifth player in NHL history — a minimum of 700 games played — to return to his team after 1,000 or more days without a contest, according to NHL Stats.

Landeskog played more than 13 minutes and had a team-leading six hits.

“Felt great in all areas tonight in terms of being back,” Landeskog said. “Very special night regardless of the outcome.”

The Avalanche finished 0 for 6 on the power play. Asked what needed to better with the skater advantage, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar simply said, “everything.”

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Dallas Stars left wing Mason Marchment, left, reacts after taking a check from Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar in the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars defenseman Lian Bichsel, center, is helped to the team box after being injured in the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars head coach Peter DeBoer, back, looks on from the team box in the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars center Mikael Granlund, right, struggles to redirect the puck as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard, center, protects goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood in the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz, left, misses a pass as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews covers in the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn, right, tries to wrap around the net as Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard covers in the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog acknowledges fans as they applaud after a video tribute for the player during a time out in the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog, left, pursues the puck with Dallas Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin in the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Avalanche center Martin Necas, right, loses control of the puck as Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell covers in the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin, front left, puts a shot on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood, front right, as defenseman Samuel Girard, back right, blocks Dallas center Matt Duchene in the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin, right, drives past Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn in the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin, back, reacts after scoring the winning goal against Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood in overtime of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin reacts after scoring the winning goal in overtime of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars center Tyler Seguin, center, drives past Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar, right, to shoot the puck past Colorado Avalanche left wing Jonathan Drouin for the winning score in overtime of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Massive Russian strike on Kyiv kills 9 overnight and injures dozens
2
Vatican keeps St. Peter's open all night for public viewing of Pope...
3
Kenyan president vows closer ties to China during visit amid Trump's...
4
Freed Israeli hostage focused on his 'inner life' to help survive harsh...
5
Adrian Kempe leads the LA Kings' offensive spree in a 6-2 win over...