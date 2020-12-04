Two US marshals shot, fugitive killed in Bronx gunfight

Three marshals hunting for Sterling took fire as soon as they entered the Bronx home where they believed Sterling was located, one of the law enforcement officials said.

One marshal was hit in the upper body and another was hit in the leg, the official said. Both were hospitalized.

A second man who was in the apartment was arrested, the official said.

Sterling had two more warrants in Massachusetts on charges including identity fraud and assault and battery on a police officer, and he was wanted on narcotics charges in Wyoming, according to police in Massachusetts.

New York Police officers block off the street near the scene where a suspect was killed during a shootout with U.S. marshals in the Bronx that left two officers wounded, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in New York. The suspect, 35-year-old Andre Sterling, was wanted for shooting a Massachusetts state trooper in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop in Hyannis, Mass. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan