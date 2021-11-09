Two recounts appear likely in tight Virginia House races

In House District 85, Republican challenger Karen Greenhalgh's lead over Democratic incumbent Del. Alex Askew narrowed to just 127 votes out of 28,413 votes counted after final absentee and provisional ballots were tallied.

Filler-Corn also appeared to temper her concession.

“The speaker's stance is that there are provisions in place to make sure we can be certain what the outcomes are, and it's always good to check. We’re just seeing what the outcome is going to be,” Filler-Corn spokesperson Sigalle Reshef said Tuesday.

Republicans, who celebrated last week after flipping at least five Democratic-held seats to bring their total to at least 50 — giving them at least a tie in the House — said they are confident that they will win both races that are now eligible for recounts.

“Based on past experience and our experience with observers on the ground, we are confident we will have 52 seats when the new General Assembly convenes in January," said Garren Shipley, a spokesperson for House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert.

Recounts in Virginia are not automatic. Under state law, a candidate cannot request a recount until the results are officially certified by the state Board of Elections. The board is scheduled to meet Nov. 15 to certify the results. Once that happens, Mugler and Askew will have up to 10 days to file a petition in court requesting a recount. A “recount court” of three judges would then oversee the process. In 2017, when partisan control of the House came down to a pivotal Hampton Roads seat, the recount was not held until late December.

Kate Sarna, a spokesperson for the House Democratic caucus, declined to comment on whether Mugler and Askew intend to seek recounts.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Mugler said that in light of a “significant shift” in the vote count since the night of the election, “we think it wise to do our due diligence to make sure every vote is fairly and accurately counted.”

“We will allow the process the full time and effort it takes to ensure accuracy,” she said.

On Nov. 2, Republicans flipped the Democratic-held offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in a red surge. The state Senate has a slim 21-19 Democratic majority, with elections scheduled for 2023.

The Republican victories are seen in part as a backlash against a series of progressive reforms that the former Democratic majority pushed through over the past two years, making Virginia an outlier in the South. Those included repealing the death penalty, loosening abortion restrictions and legalizing marijuana.