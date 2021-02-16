Two plead guilty as leading Hong Kong activists go on trial

The two were among nine prominent activists whose trial got under way in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. The nine were arrested with several others in April last year in what was seen as a move to crack down on dissent.

The two who pleaded guilty were Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung, both former members of the Hong Kong legislature. Au had been charged with both organizing and participating in an illegal assembly and Leung was charged with participating in an illegal assembly. The charges stemmed from an Aug. 18, 2019, protest.