Two men were shot to death before a concert at a raceway in Iowa

Two people were shot and killed at a raceway just as a concert was about to begin
Nation & World
48 minutes ago
X

PACIFIC JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — Two people were shot and killed at a raceway in Iowa just as a concert was about to begin, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting happened Saturday night at the I-29 Speedway in Pacific Junction, roughly 20 miles south of Omaha, Nebraska. An outdoor concert at the venue was about to begin when shots were fired in the parking lot, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in an online press release.

The victims were identified as Marcus L. Johnson, 28; and Charles A. Williams Jr., 27. Both were from Omaha, Nebraska.

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Omaha Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies.

Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the Mills County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

In Other News
1
Jordan Chiles has been stripped of a gymnastics bronze medal, but the...
2
Israel broadens evacuation orders in southern Gaza after a deadly...
3
Maryland house leveled after apparent blast, at least 1 person found...
4
American gymnast Jordan Chiles lost her bronze medal on floor exercise...
5
Schumer says he will work to block any effort in the Senate to...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top