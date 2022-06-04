Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at jubilee concert

Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen’s son and grandson, are scheduled to address a live audience of 22,000 people and millions more watching on television. The event featuring Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert and Alicia Keys will take place in a temporary amphitheater built around the Victoria Memorial outside the palace.

The 96-year-old monarch isn’t expected to attend the nighttime outdoor event with rain in the forecast. Problems moving around, which the palace describes as “episodic mobility issues,” have limited the queen’s public appearances in recent months.