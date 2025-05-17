Two dead and others injured in Las Vegas gym shooting, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There was a shooting Friday afternoon inside a gym, killing two people, with multiple other people injured, Las Vegas police said.
One person died as gunfire erupted at the Las Vegas Athletic Club on the city’s west side, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh said.
There is no longer a threat to the public, Walsh said.
In a social media post, police said the suspect in the shooting was confirmed dead at a local hospital.
