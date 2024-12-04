Two children wounded and gunman dead after shooting at Northern California school

Breaking: JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump

Emergency personnel state outside the Feather River Adventist School after a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Oroville, Calif.

Emergency personnel state outside the Feather River Adventist School after a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Oroville, Calif. (Michael Weber/The Chico Enterprise-Record via AP)
Updated 6 minutes ago
PALERMO, Calif. (AP) — Two children were wounded in a shooting Wednesday at a small religious K-8 school in Northern California and the shooter died from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot, sheriff's officials said.

The children's conditions were not immediately known. The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists, a private, K-8 school in Palermo, a community of 5,500 people about 65 miles (104 km) north of Sacramento.

Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea said the 911 calls reported “an individual on campus who had fired shots at students," and said that the shooter did not appear to have a connection to the school. The motive was not immediately known, he continued.

One student was flown to a nearby hospital, Honea said.

Authorities rushed students to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene to be reunited with their families, the sheriff’s office said.

The school has been open since 1965 and caters to fewer than three dozen children, according to its website.

Police tape blocks a road outside the Feather River Adventist School after a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Oroville, Calif.

