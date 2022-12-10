journal-news logo
X

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

Nation & World
42 minutes ago
Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service a month after a previous attempt failed

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed.

The social media company said Saturday it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue checkmark and access special features starting Monday.

The blue checkmark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October, he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, including those impersonating Musk's businesses Tesla and SpaceX, so Twitter suspended the service days after its launch.

The relaunched service will cost $8 a month for web users and $11 a month for iPhone users. Twitter says subscribers will see fewer ads, be able to post longer videos and have their tweets featured more prominently.

In Other News
1
No. 8 Alabama mounts comeback, beats No. 1 Houston 71-65
2
Pioneering Black feminist Dorothy Pitman Hughes dies at 84
3
Mauritanian indicted in 3 deadly 2015 terror attacks in Mali
4
Deputy in California slayings killed self with service gun
5
Ecstatic Moroccans celebrate World Cup victory over Portugal
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top