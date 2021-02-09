Twitter posts strong Q4 results as user base, revenue jumps

The San Francisco-based company earned $222.1 million, or 27 cents per share, in the October-December period. That's up 87% from $118.8 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew 28% to $1.29 billion from $1 billion. Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 29 cents per share and revenue of $1.18 billion, according to a poll by FactSet.