Twitter, Meta among tech giants subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel

YouTube, owned by Alphabet, was the platform where a significant amount of communication took place “relevant to the planning and execution" of the siege against the Capitol, "including livestreams of the attack as it was taking place,” the letter stated.

The committee stated how Meta, formerly known as Facebook, was reportedly used to exchange hateful, violent and inciting messages between users as well as spread misinformation that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent in an attempt to coordinate the “Stop the Steal” movement.

On Reddit, the “r/The_Donald” ‘subreddit’ community grew significantly, the letter said, before members migrated to an official website where investigators believe discussions around the planning of the attack were hosted.

The letter outlined how Twitter was warned about the potential violence that was being planned on its platform in advance of the attack and how its users engaged in “communications amplifying allegations of election fraud, including by the former President himself.”