Twitter may be worth one-third what Musk paid for it last fall as Fidelity fund marks down value

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund has reduced the market value of its equity stake in Twitter for a third time, now putting it at $6.55 million. That's down from the nearly $20 million the Fidelity fund valued its stake at in October.

Financial services provider Fidelity Investments is privately held, not public, but is required by the SEC to regularly disclose its holdings. Because Twitter is a private company now called X Holdings Corp., information about its finances can’t be verified.