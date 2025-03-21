Twitter bird sign sells for nearly $35,000 at auction

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter's iconic bird logo that was removed from the company's former San Francisco headquarters when Elon Musk took over the social media company and rebranded it to X has sold for nearly $35,000 at an auction.

RR Auction, which deals in “rare and collectible items" said the 560-pound (254 kilogram) sign, which measured 12 feet by 9 feet (3.7 meters by 2.7 meters) sold for $34,375. It did not name the buyer.