Twitter bird sign sells for nearly $35,000 at auction

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter's iconic bird logo that was removed from the company's former San Francisco headquarters when Elon Musk took over the social media company and rebranded it to X has sold for nearly $35,000 at an auction.

RR Auction, which deals in “rare and collectible items" said the 560-pound (254 kilogram) sign, which measured 12 feet by 9 feet (3.7 meters by 2.7 meters) sold for $34,375. It did not name the buyer.

Musk had previously auctioned of f other items from the former Twitter, ranging from signs and memorabilia to more mundane items such as kitchen equipment and office furniture.

Other tech history items that fetched sizable sums in the auction included an Apple-1 computer with accessories sold for $375,000, an Apple Computer Co. check signed by Steve Jobs in 1976 for $112,054 and a first-generation 4GB iPhone, sealed in its package, for $87,514.

