Twins shelve Donaldson for wild card series with calf injury

“He doesn’t seem to let very much affect him at all. Another guy that just worries about the things that he can control and that’s it. I talked to him last night on the phone, chatted with him for a little while and then also happened to mention that he’s going to make our playoff roster, and the tone on the other end of the line did not change a ton,” Baldelli said. “I think he said, ‘Oh yeah? That’s awesome,' and that was essentially it and that’s exactly what I expected to get from him.”

The Twins kept 15 position players and 13 pitchers on their 28-man roster, including a fourth catcher, Willians Astudillo, who has played every position but shortstop over parts of three seasons with Minnesota. Right-handers Jake Odorizzi and Randy Dobnak were included on the staff, for longer relief options. Odorizzi made only four starts due to multiple injuries. Dobnak made 10 starts but was sent to the alternate training site earlier this month after some struggles.

Like the Twins and Kirilloff, the Astros put outfielder Chas McCormick on their roster despite him never previously appearing in an MLB game. Manager Dusty Baker said McCormick was included for defense and potential designated runner duties. McCormick was drafted in the 21st round in 2017 and split last season between Double-A and Triple-A.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB