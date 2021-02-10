Twins finalize $13M contract with DH Nelson Cruz

The 40-year-old Cruz agreed to the deal a week ago for his 17th major league season. Cruz has led the Twins in home runs in each of his two years with the Twins and ranked second and fourth, respectively, in the AL in OPS. The six-time All-Star won Silver Slugger awards in 2019 and 2020.

Last season, Cruz batted .303 with 16 homers and 33 RBIs in 53 games in the pandemic-shortened schedule. He won the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award in 2020, an honor voted on by his peers for a player most respected for leadership on the field and in the community. Cruz won the team MVP and leadership awards in each of the last two seasons as well.