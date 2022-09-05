Twins C Sánchez nearly struck by teammate Celestino's swing

Sánchez was almost struck in the head by a full swing by teammate Gilberto Celestino during Minnesota's 5-1 victory against the Chicago White Sox.

The incident occurred when Chicago brought in Kendall Graveman to face Sánchez with two outs in the eighth inning. Sánchez was heading back to the dugout to learn more about the reliever when he was almost hit by Celestino in the on-deck circle.