Twins bring Carlos Correa back from concussion for series opener vs. Royals; Buxton not quite ready

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa passed concussion protocol and was reinstated from the 7-day injured list ahead of a three-game series against Kansas City that begins Friday night.

Correa collided with center fielder Byron Buxton in pursuit of a shallow fly ball on May 15 at Baltimore, forcing both players out of that game. Buxton was also placed on the 7-day injured list and into concussion protocol. Twins head athletic trainer Nick Paparesta said Wednesday that Buxton was "a little bit behind" Correa in his recovery, with a previous concussion adding more caution to the process. Buxton has begun to take batting practice.