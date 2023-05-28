X

Twins' Baldelli will soon be managing twins at home, too; wife expecting in September

Rocco Baldelli will have his hands full managing even more twins near the end of this season

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Near the end of this season, Rocco Baldelli will have his hands full managing even more twins.

The manager of the Minnesota Twins and his wife, Allie, are expecting, yes, twins of their own in September. They have a daughter, Louisa, who turns 2 that month.

Baldelli, who is in his fifth year managing the Twins, acknowledged that the arrival of two babies down the stretch of the pennant race will be challenging albeit exciting.

Former Minnesota Twins star Joe Mauer, who retired after the 2018 season before Baldelli was hired, happened to be visiting the clubhouse before the game Sunday with his 9-year-old twin daughters.

“I get some good nuggets of advice from everyone that has them, or is even related to them in any way, and I’ll take anything that I can get,” Baldelli said.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

