Turners turn it around, Dodgers rally to beat Giants 7-3

Justin Turner has been as hot at the plate as the triple-digit temperatures that have gripped Southern California for over a week. He extended his hitting streak to 16 games, with 10 multi-hit games in his last 18.

David Villar homered twice and drove in all of the runs for the Giants, who led 2-0 in the fifth. Villar’s second homer — a solo shot off Justin Bruihl — tied it 3-all in the seventh of a game that began with a temperature of 99 degrees (37 Celsius).

After leaving eight runners on base through four innings, the Dodgers rallied in the fifth.

Freeman led off with a single, Muncy beat the shift with a bunt up the third-base line, and Justin Turner followed with his 11th homer of the season to center for a 3-2 lead. Lewis Brinson leapt at the wall, but couldn’t make the play.

Evan Phillips (6-3) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of relief.

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw allowed two runs and five hits in six innings and struck out eight in his third straight no-decision.

Giants starter Alex Cobb gave up three runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Joey Gallo left the game in the top of the fourth with a right elbow contusion.

UP NEXT

Giants: Haven't announced a starter Thursday for the series opener at Milwaukee.

Dodgers: After an off-day, RHP Dustin May (1-2, 3.94) starts Friday at San Diego in the opener of a three-game series.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws to a San Francisco Giants. batter during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A fan wears a Los Angeles Dodgers jersey over her head to protect from the heat before a baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco Giants' David Villar is high-fived in the dugout after his two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco Giants center fielder Lewis Brinson (29) jumps at the wall but cannot catch a three-run home run from Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco Giants' David Villar, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Austin Wynns (14) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, center, celebrates his three-run home run at home plate with Max Muncy (13) and Freddie Freeman (5) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb throws to a Los Angeles Dodgers batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Los Angeles Dodgers' Justin Turner, right, celebrates his three-run home run at home plate with Max Muncy (13) during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

San Francisco Giants' David Villar celebrates his solo home run with teammates in the dugout during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)