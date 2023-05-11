Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost to Erdogan's main challenger

Ince had polled at around 8% of the vote when his candidacy was first announced, but his popularity had since dropped to around 2%, according to opinion surveys.

The firebrand politician didn't throw his support behind another candidate, but analysts said his withdrawal was likely to boost Kilicdaroglu's chances.

Nation Alliance members welcomed Ince's decision to step down, expressing hope for a first-round victory Sunday. Kilicdaroglu called on Ince to join the opposition coalition.

“Let's leave old resentments, old grievances behind,” Kilicdaroglu wrote on Twitter.

Erdogan meanwhile, said he regretted Ince's decision.

“Of course, it is impossible to understand why he withdrew. Honestly, I was saddened," Erdogan said during an election rally in Ankara. “Now, we will continue (this race) with the remaining candidates. What matters is the decision of my people.”

Ince said the Homeland Party, which he formed in 2021, would still participate in the parliamentary election, and he called for votes for the party “from each household.”

The 58-year-old former physics teacher ran against Erdogan in the 2018 presidential election on the ticket of Kilicdaroglu's CHP party. He had garnered around 30% of the vote but later broke away from the party.

“They will have no excuses if they lose the election,” Ince said, in an apparent reference to Kilicdaroglu.

Remaining in the presidential race with Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu is 55-year-old former academician Sinan Ogan, who has the backing of an anti-migrant party.

Robert Badendieck contributed from Istanbul.

