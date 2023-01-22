Turkish Muslims protest Quran-burning in Sweden

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson tweeted late Saturday that freedom of expression was crucial to democracy but added that “what is legal is not necessarily appropriate."

"Burning books that are holy to many is a deeply disrespectful act. I want to express my sympathy for all Muslims who are offended by what has happened in Stockholm today,” Kristersson said.

Mustafa Demircan, one of the people protesting in Istanbul on Sunday, said the act of burning the Quran should not be considered an act protected by the right of free expression.

Protesters also gathered outside the Swedish Embassy in Ankara for a second day. In southeastern Sanliurfa province, men held the Quran high after prayers in a mosque and chanted “God is great” in videos shared online. More protests were planned for Sunday evening.