Turkish leader eyes favorably Greek PM meet amid tensions

Earlier this week, both countries announced the resumption of exploratory talks on Jan. 25. The talks would be the latest in a long-running process of negotiations between Greece and Turkey that aim to improve their often testy relations.

A Greek government official said the Greek side viewed the possibility of a meeting between the two leaders as positive, if the current positive climate in relations continued. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the issue.

The official said the prime minister has repeatedly stated his desire for open channels of communication with Turkey at the highest level.

In December, the European Union gave the green light for the expansion of sanctions against Turkey over its exploration of gas reserves in waters claimed by EU members Greece and Cyprus.

Though Ankara has repeatedly said sanctions would not deter Turkey from defending its energy rights, Erdogan has expressed a readiness to put frayed relations with the EU “back on track” and called on them display the same determination.

Erdogan spoke with Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte Friday, thanking him for his support within the EU. “I believe Italy will direct the European Union to a prudent and just attitude in the Eastern Mediterranean,” the Turkish president said.