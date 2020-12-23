Turkish court convicts journalist Dundar on terror charges

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was infuriated by the publication, filing criminal charges against Dundar and Ankara bureau chief Erdem Gul. Erdogan said the trucks carried aid to Turkmen groups in Syria and that Dundar would “pay a high price.”

Turkey later interfered directly in the Syrian civil war, launching four cross-border operations.

Dundar is accused of aiding the network of U.S.-based Fethullah Gulen, who the government says masterminded Turkey’s 2016 failed coup. The prosecutor who ordered the trucks stopped and others, including military officers, have been charged with links to Gulen. Gulen denies the allegations and remains in Pennsylvania.

Turkey's official Anadolu news agency reported that the court thought Dundar's news report aimed to present Turkey as a “country that supports terror" domestically and internationally. The court said that perception helped Gulen's network, which also used the story in its own publications.

Dundar and Gul were arrested in 2015 and spent three months in pre-trial detention. In 2016, a court convicted them to five to six years in prison for “obtaining and revealing secret documents to be used for espionage.” Dundar was attacked outside the courthouse on the same day as the verdict but was uninjured.

After Dundar appealed the conviction, the Supreme Court of Appeals overturned the sentences in 2018 and ordered a retrial with harsher sentences. The retrial began in 2019.

Dundar's property in Turkey is in the process of being seized.

Reporters Without Borders ranks Turkey at 154 out of 180 countries in its 2020 Press Freedom Index.

A man walks outside a court where the case against Can Dundar, the editor-in-chief of opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet on espionage and terror-related charges, was held, in Istanbul, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. The court in Istanbul on Wednesday found Dundar guilty of “obtaining secret documents for espionage” and “aiding a terrorist organization,” sentencing him to a total of 27 1/2 years in prison. (AP Photo/Mehmet Guzel) Credit: Mehmet Guzel Credit: Mehmet Guzel