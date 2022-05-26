Turkish central banks keeps rate at 14% despite inflation

The bank said it would keep its policy rate "constant" at 14%, arguing inflation was driven by geopolitical developments and the "temporary effects of pricing formations." The bank set its expectation for disinflation to begin following measures for price stability and the resolution of an ongoing regional conflict, an apparent reference to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The decision was in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s opposition to high borrowing costs in a bid to boost growth, investment and exports. The Turkish leader insists that high borrowing costs cause inflation — a position that contradicts established economic thinking.