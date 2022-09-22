Turkish central bank lowers interest rate to 12%

The U.S. Federal Reserve hiked rates by a large three-quarters of a point for the third consecutive time Wednesday, followed Thursday by the Swiss National Bank's biggest hike ever to its key interest rate. The Bank of England is weighing how aggressively Thursday to act as banks from Europe to Canada move quickly to rein in rising prices.

Official Turkish statistics released this month showed annual inflation was the worst among the Group of 20 major economies, but independent experts say inflation is actually much higher.

Critics also say the independence of the central bank and the official statistical institute have been undermined under Turkey's presidency.

Last year, the currency kept hitting record lows as the central bank lowered interest rates from 19%. When it finally hit 18.36 against the dollar, Erdogan announced extraordinary measures that he claimed would safeguard the lira.

The government encouraged people to swap their dollars for the lira and place them in a deposit account that would give the interest rate plus any lira depreciation against the dollar. Though the lira rebounded after that announcement to a high of 11.09, it steadily declined this year.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour earlier this week, Erdogan said: “Inflation is not a crippling economic threat ... There are currently countries threatened by inflation rates of 8% and 9%. This rate is 80% in our country.”

Erdogan said Turkey would bring inflation under control after New Year's and he also said Turkish supermarkets were well stocked.