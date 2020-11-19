Turkish central bank hikes rates to support currency

Erdogan ousted the previous central bank chief this month, after the lira hit record lows. He appointed Naci Agbal, a former finance minister, to the post. Agbal’s appointment was followed by the resignation of Erdogan’s son-in-law and finance minister Berat Albayrak, who was later replaced by Lutfi Elvan, a former deputy prime minister.

The markets reacted favorably to the new appointments and promises of reform and the lira has been firming against the dollar.

Before that, the lira plunged to record lows this year over concerns about the management of the economy, the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, reports that the central bank's reserves have been depleted and tensions with allies, including EU-members Greece and France.

Annual inflation stands at around 12% and unemployment at around 13% although opposition parties and economists caution that the official figures do not represent the full picture.