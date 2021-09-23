Turkish central bank bows to Erdogan's pressure to cut rates

The bank’s governor, Sahap Kavcioglu, is the fourth appointee to the role since 2019 amid concerns over the bank’s independence. He had kept the interest rate at 19% since taking office in March. Erdogan called for a cut in rates last month.

The Turkish economy never fully recovered from a 2018 currency crisis when it was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, causing growing inflation and unemployment.

The country is set for an election in 2023, although an earlier poll could be called by the government, which has faced recent criticism over a range of problems, including its handling of the pandemic, the economy and even summer wildfires and floods.