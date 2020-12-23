Turkey's president slams European court for Demirtas ruling

Turkish authorities say the Kurdish fighters in Kobani and along northern Syria are linked to a decades-long insurgency by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK.

Dozens of elected HDP lawmakers and mayors, as well as thousands of activists members have been arrested in a crackdown on the party for alleged links to the PKK. Erdogan's nationalist ally recently called for the party to be closed down.

On Tuesday, the Grand Chamber of the ECHR in Strasbourg ruled that Demirtas’ four years in prison violated his rights on five fundamental rights categories, including the freedom of expression.

The court said Demirtas’ long detention, during two important elections, showed Turkey “had pursued the ulterior purpose of stifling pluralism and limiting freedom of political debate.”

Erdogan said the European court had ruled in an “uncommon” way, saying domestic legal avenues had not yet been exhausted by Demirtas and his lawyers. He said the court cannot rule in a way that bypasses the Turkish judiciary and the Turkish courts would “only” evaluate ECHR decisions.

“These steps are politically motivated,” Erdogan said, adding that the court employed “double standards.”