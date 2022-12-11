Turkey's Erdogan calls on Putin to establish Syrian corridor

Erdogan has threatened to follow up strikes on northern Syria with a ground offensive. A planned Turkish invasion earlier this year was halted amid opposition by the U.S. and Russia, both of which have military posts in the region.

Under a 2019 deal signed with Turkey, Russia promised to establish a buffer zone between the Turkish border and YPG forces that would be controlled by the Syrian army and Russian military police. The agreement was not fully implemented although both Russian and Syrian government forces are present in the border region, as well as some U.S. troops.

Moscow, which is the main backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad, has closely cooperated with Turkey in northern Syria in the past and in recent months has pushed for reconciliation between Ankara and Damascus.

The call between Erdogan and Putin follows a visit to Turkey this week by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin for talks on the situation in Syria.

Erdogan’s office said the presidents also discussed energy — Russia has offered to make Turkey a hub for the sale of its natural gas — as well as the deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey that safeguards the export of Ukrainian grain from its Black Sea ports.

Erdogan told Putin that the agreement could be expanded to “different food products and other commodities gradually,” his office added without providing further detail.