Turkey's Erdogan bids farewell to Merkel after 16 years

After admitting hundreds of thousands of refugees to Germany in 2015, she stressed Turkey’s role in preventing a repeat of such large-scale migration to Europe and helped engineer a deal for Turkey to stem the flow of people seeking to cross the Aegean Sea.

The topic of migration dominated the leaders’ comments on Saturday. Merkel promised that EU support for Turkey, which hosts 4 million refugees, would continue and said the incoming administration in Berlin will value ties with Turkey. Germany's political parties are holding talks on a new coalition government since an election in September, and Merkel is staying on in a caretaker role until that government is in place.

“We always have common interests, and that’s how the next federal government will see it,” she said.

Erdogan thanked his guest for her “positive contributions” in Turkey’s long-running bid for EU membership and her support for the 3 million-strong Turkish community in Germany.

Relations with Turkey proved one of the toughest areas for Merkel during her 16 years in office, especially as Erdogan ramped up attacks on European leaders while overseeing growing authoritarianism at home.

Ankara’s foreign policy also saw Merkel’s government back limited EU sanctions on Turkey and restrictions on arms sales.

Germany has voiced concerns about the influence of Turkish institutions within its borders and banned Turkish politicians from campaigning in 2017, leading Erdogan to compare German officials to Nazis. There are concerns in Ankara that the next German government will be less tolerant of such differences.

Caption Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during their meeting at Huber Villa presidential palace, in Istanbul, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. The leaders discussed Ankara's relationship with Germany and the European Union as well as regional issues including Syria and Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

