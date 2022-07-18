Turkey warns it can 'freeze' Sweden, Finland's NATO process

There was no immediate reaction from Sweden and Finland to Erdogan's comments.

Turkey accuses the two countries of being too lenient toward groups it considers to be national security threats. Turkey’s justice minister said earlier this month that the government had renewed requests for the extradition of terror suspects wanted by his country.

Turkey, Sweden and Finland signed a joint memorandum during a NATO summit last month that allowed the alliance to move ahead with inviting the Nordic countries to the military alliance that seeks to enlarge and strengthen in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

With the memorandum, Finland and Sweden agreed to address Turkey’s “pending deportation or extradition requests of terror suspects expeditiously and thoroughly ... in accordance with the European Convention on Extradition.”