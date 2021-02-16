Turkey vows to expand anti-PKK operations in northern Iraq

He said: “we will stay in these places which we will secure for as long as it takes so that we are not subjected to such an attack again.”

Turkey has carried out numerous cross border incursions into Iraq over the years to fight the PKK, which maintains bases in the region.

Turkey has long been seeking to form a secure zone along its borders with Iraq and Syria to force Kurdish insurgents away from the frontier.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed since the PKK began an insurgency in Turkey’s majority Kurdish southeast region in 1984. The PKK has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union.