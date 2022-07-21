Turkey: Ukraine grain export deal to be signed in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office said that he, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and officials from Russia and Ukraine will oversee the signing ceremony. It did not provide further details.

Guterres has been working on a plan that would enable Ukraine to export millions of grain stockpiles that have been stuck in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports due to the war — a move that could ease a global food crisis that has sent wheat and other grain prices soaring.