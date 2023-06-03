Turkey to send commando unit to help quell unrest in Kosovo

The request came from NATO’s Joint Force Command Naples, the ministry said in a press statement posted on its official Twitter account, and the battalion will join the alliance’s peacekeeping mission in the region, known as KFOR, as a reserve unit.

Turkey did not specify how many troops would be going, but NATO announced on Tuesday that it would be sending 700 troops to bolster the force in the area. All the new troops are expected to come from the same country.