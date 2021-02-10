Turkey says 2-state solution only option for divided Cyprus

The island has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aiming to unify the island with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island’s northern third.

Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriots say that a solution that envisions a federation made up of Greek and Turkish speaking zones has been tried numerous times over the past five decades and resulted in failure to what they say is Greek Cypriots’ unwillingness to share power with the Turkish Cypriots.

Greek Cypriots strongly reject any deal that would legitimize the east Mediterranean island nation’s ethnic partition.

Mitsotakis, who visited Cyprus earlier this week, said Greece's priority was to end the Turkish occupation on Cyprus and that Turkey and Turkish Cypriots insistence on a two-state solution was “unrealistic.”

Erdogan said Mitsotakis should “know his place.”

“If they are looking for peace they should not challenge me,” Erdogan said. “If you don’t know your place, then it means that you are kicking the negotiating table.”

Last month, officials from Greece and Turkey held their first meeting in five years in Istanbul, after a year that saw the two NATO members come to the verge of conflict in the eastern Mediterranean.