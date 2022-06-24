Turkey: Qatari, Azerbaijani aircraft join wildfire fight

Authorities on Thursday detained a 34-year-old man who allegedly confessed to having started the fire following a row with family members, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.

More than 2,500 firefighters and 41 water-dropping planes and helicopters were deployed to fight the blaze. On Friday, a plane from Azerbaijan and three helicopters from Qatar joined their efforts.

More than 400 people have been evacuated from their homes as a precaution, Turkey's disaster management agency, AFAD, said. Around 3,000 hectares (about 7,400 acres) of forest are affected, Kirisci has said.

Extended drought conditions in several Mediterranean countries, a heat wave last week that reached northern Germany and high fuel costs for aircraft needed to fight wildfires have heightened concerns across Europe this summer.

Last summer, blazes that were fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including Marmaris. The wildfires, which killed at least eight people and countless animals, were described as the worst in Turkey’s history.

The government came under criticism for its inadequate response and preparedness to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.