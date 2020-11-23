Turkey protests German search of Libya-bound Turkish ship

“We protest this act which was unauthorized and conducted by force,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement. He added that Turkey may seek compensation for damage or losses.

Aksoy renewed Turkey's criticism of the European Union’s naval mission which aims to halt arm shipments to Libya and which Ankara has accused of favoring Libya's eastern-based forces against the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord.

A senior official said the German team terminated its search aboard the Rosaline-A around dawn after “understanding that there was nothing but humanitarian aid, biscuits and other material such as paints on board.”

The freighter continued on its way to Misrata after the search, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with Turkish government rules.

Thiels, the German Defense Ministry spokesman, said the German crew requested permission to board.

“Upon receiving no reply, a German search team was brought by helicopter to the freighter and commenced the search, and the crew was ‘cooperative',” Thiels said.

While the team continued its search, German authorities were notified by Turkey that they were disallowing it. The search was then ended and the team sent back to the frigate, Thiels said.

The German official said the order to board the ship came from mission's operational headquarters in Rome.

Associated Press writer David Rising in Berlin contributed.