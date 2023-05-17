Turkey protests as police search homes of 2 journalists in Germany

It alleged that the journalists were targeted by a “false denunciation” of a member of the network linked to U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen because of their reporting on its activities in Germany. The Turkish government blames Gulen for a failed coup in 2016 and considers the network to be a terrorist organization.

The ministry statement denounced what it called a “deliberate act” by German authorities between the two rounds of Turkey's presidential election, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is seeking another term, and said the German ambassador was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Ankara.

Germany has regularly expressed concern about the state of freedom of opinion and the press in Turkey. Wednesday's Turkish statement accused it of double standards.