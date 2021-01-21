Turkey launches charm offensive to ease tensions with EU

Already last month, the EU said it plans to spend around 485 million euros ($590 million) over the next year helping refugees living in Turkey, by providing cash assistance to people to meet their basic needs and money transfers to help educate children.

Turkey is home to almost 4 million refugees. Around 70% of them are women and children and the overwhelming majority of people live outside migrant camps.

Cavusoglu conceded that “2020 was a problematic year” for EU-Turkey ties. He said it’s important now “to create a positive atmosphere and a positive agenda. But in order for that agenda to be sustainable. We need concrete steps by both sides.”

Borrell noted a recent “improvement in the overall atmosphere,” including an agreement on talks between Ankara and Athens, and he said that boosting flagging EU-Turkey ties is of “mutual strategic interest.” Their meeting was also aimed at setting up a visit to Turkey by top EU officials.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, right, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu give a joint statement prior to their meeting in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Stephanie Lecocq/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stephanie Lecocq Credit: Stephanie Lecocq

