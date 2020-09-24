Turkey hikes rates to support currency, fight inflation

In a surprise move that helped boost the Turkish currency, the Monetary Policy Committee said it had decided to increase the policy rate from 8.25% to 10.25% “to restore the disinflation process and support price stability.”

The Turkish lira has been plummeting to record lows, dipping to 7.7 against the dollar this week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the economy. The lira has lost some 20% of its value this year.