Turkey favors approving Finland's NATO bid before Sweden's

Turkey has accused the government in Stockholm of being too lenient toward groups it deems as terror organizations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups.

“Some steps were taken in Sweden, such as constitutional amendments and legal amendments,” Cavusoglu said. “Unfortunately, there have been steps back, due to the provocations of groups that want to prevent Sweden from joining NATO.”

On Sunday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also suggested that Ankara might sign off on Finland’s application in a “shock” to Sweden.

He said Turkey had provided a list of 120 people it wants extradited from Sweden, a demand that was part of a memorandum signed in June that averted Turkey’s veto of the Nordic nations’ joint application.

Turkey is demanding the extradition of alleged PKK militants as well as some followers of Fethullah Gulen, the Muslim cleric accused of the 2016 attempted coup.

Following last week’s protests, Erdogan warned Sweden not to expect support for its membership bid. Turkey also indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed membership for Sweden and Finland.

Sweden’s chief negotiator Oscar Stenström told Swedish Radio early Sunday that the three-way talks have been suspended to avoid worsening the situation.