Turkey: Ex-admirals derided for statement on straits treaty

“We believe that all kind of remarks and acts that would lead to discussions on the Montreux Convention, which holds a significant place in Turkey’s survival, should be refrained from,” the group said.

Ruling party and government officials drew a parallel with statements that accompanied past military takeovers in Turkey. The chief prosecutor in Ankara launched an investigation into the admirals' declaration.

Turkey experienced coups in 1960, 1971 and 1980, and a 1997 military intervention caused the resignation of an Islamist-led coalition government. In 2016, a failed coup led to more than 250 deaths.

“The statement of a group of pensioned military members evoking the period of coups has only made them appear ridiculous and pathetic,” Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, tweeted.

“Let them know that our beloved nation and its representatives will never allow this mentality and enthusiasm for (military) tutelage,” Kalin said.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said the armed forces could not be used as a “vehicle for greed, ambition and personal aims of those who do not have any duties or responsibilities.”