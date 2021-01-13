Turkey approves China-based Sinovac vaccine's emergency use

The Sinovac vaccine underwent studies in Turkey, Brazil and Indonesia, and there's uncertainty over just how protective it is.

Researchers in Brazil last week had pegged the vaccine as 78% effective at protecting against symptomatic illness — but this week they announced data showing overall, effectiveness is just over 50%.

Researchers in Turkey and Indonesia had announced higher effectiveness rates — 91% and 65% respectively — but those studies were far too small to be conclusive. Global health authorities have said any vaccine that is at least 50% effective would be useful.

The first shipment Sinovac vaccine, consisting of 3 million doses, arrived in Turkey late last month. Turkey is scheduled to receive a total of 50 million doses.

Turkey had previously also announced that it has agreed to procure 4.5 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, with an option to procure 30 million more doses later, although President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that talks with BioNTech were ongoing.

Turkey has reported about 2.34 million infections and around 23,000 deaths.

The country has imposed weekend lockdowns and evening curfews to fight the surge in the cases.

___

Associated Press writers Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul and Mauricio Savarese in Sao Paulo, Brazil, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, people wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, and backdropped by the iconic Sultan Ahmed Mosque, better known as the Blue Mosque, sit at the historic Sultanahmet district of Istanbul. Turkish authorities on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, gave the go-ahead for the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotch Ltd. paving the way for the rollout for Turkey's vaccination program starting with health care workers and other high-risk groups in the country of 83 million.Turkey has reported some 2.34 million infections and around 23,000 deaths. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 file photo, people walk along Istiklal street, the main shopping street in Istanbul, a few hours before a four-day lockdown, part of measures in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Turkish authorities on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, gave the go-ahead for the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinovac Biotch Ltd. paving the way for the rollout for Turkey's vaccination program starting with health care workers and other high-risk groups in the country of 83 million.Turkey has reported some 2.34 million infections and around 23,000 deaths. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel