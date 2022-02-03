Turkey: 19 migrants now found dead at border with Greece

Turkey is a major crossing point for migrants from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in European Union countries.

Most try to cross into Greece — a key gateway to the EU for people fleeing war or poverty — by either crossing the northeastern land border or cramming into smuggling boats headed for the eastern Aegean Sea islands.

Speaking to reporters before departing for a visit to Ukraine, Erdogan said he would bring up the issue of the alleged ill-treatment of migrants by Greece during every meeting he holds with world leaders. He also accused the European Union of not speaking out against illegal pushbacks of migrants and the EU’s border and coast guard agency, Frontex, of allegedly “supporting” Greece.

“We will lead our struggle in front of the world,” he said. “We will continue to be on the side of the oppressed. We consider this to be our humanitarian and Islamic duty.”

Greece’s Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi on Wednesday described the deaths as a “tragedy” but strongly denied the claim that Greek forces had pushed back the migrants, insisting that the migrants never made it to the border.

He also accused Turkey of failing to prevent migrants from approaching the border area and undertaking “these dangerous journeys.”